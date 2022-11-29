.

Anupam Kher reacts to IFFI Jury Chief remark, says if holocaust was right then Kashmiri pandits exodus is also right Published on: 29 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Veteran actor Anupam Kher of the The Kashmir Files fame on Tuesday said it is shameful on the part of International Film Festival of India jury head Nadav Lapid to term the film propaganda, vulgar at the festival's closing ceremony. Kher said by making a statement like this, Lapid has also pained those people who suffered this tragedy. Released earlier this year, The Kashmir Files was listed in the line up for the Indian Panorama segment at IFFI for the year 2022. The film is based on the life of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. It is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation.