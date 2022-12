.

Ananya Panday and Nia Sharma bring edgy elegance to red carpet, watch video Published on: 13 minutes ago

Ananya Panday and Nia Sharma were among the head turners at an award gala that was held in Mumbai last night. While Ananya opted for a red and pink coord set, Nia was seen donning a backless satin dress with thigh high slit at the award gala. Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon, and Huma Qureshi were also among the attendees.