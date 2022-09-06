.

Allu Arjun and daughter Arha bid adieu to Bappa, watch video Published on: 3 hours ago

Pushpa star Allu Arjun and his daughter bid adieu to Bappa on Monday in Hyderabad. The actor also shared a video of the Ganpati Visarjan festivity on his social media handle. In the video, Allu Arjun is seen with his 5-year-old daughter Allu Arha. Allu Arjun, who is a green warrior and actively promotes environmental sustainability, seemingly went with the eco-friendly Ganesh idol. Sharing the video, Allu Arjun wrote, "Ganapati Bappa Morya," on Instagram. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in sequel of Pushpa which went on floors later last month.