Alleged lovebirds Tamannaah and Vijay Varma return from Goa holiday Published on: 54 minutes ago

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, the new rumoured lovebirds in Bollywood, have returned from their Goa holiday. The duo dodged getting spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Tamannaah and Vijay were reportedly together in Goa for New Year celebrations and what has added more fuel to the fire is a recent video that has gone viral. Although Tamannaah and Vijay have remained silent about dating rumours, on the work front, the two will be seen together in Lust Stories 2.