Akanksha Puri reacts to marriage plans with Mika Singh, watch video Published on: 5 hours ago

Mika Singh had chosen his friend of 13 years, Akanksha Puri as his wife-to-be on Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. Now their fans are curious to know when the duo will be tying the knot. During an event in Mumbai, Akanksha Puri was asked about marriage plans with Mika. She did not reveal what is their wedding plans and gave witty reply to the media. "I want to enjoy dating phase," said Akanksha Puri on wedding with Mika Singh.