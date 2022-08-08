.

Ahead of release clash, Akshay Kumar has this to say on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend Published on: 2 hours ago

On Friday, August 11, two big films will hit the cinemas simultaneously: Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Ahead of their films' release, both the superstars are busy promoting films on various platforms. During one such promotional event, Akshay was asked about boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend. In his response, the superstar urged people to not indulge in hate-mongering. Watch the video above to know what all Akshay said about cancel culture surrounding Laal Singh Chaddha on social media.