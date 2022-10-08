.

Actor-turned-sanyasi Nupur Alankar seeks alms in Mathura, video viral Published on: 42 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Reports of actor Nupur Alankar quitting acting and renouncing all worldly desires first made headlines in February. The actor, who has been a part of 157 TV shows in her 27 years of career, however confirmed the same in August. The actor-turned-sanyasi is again in the news for her viral video wherein she is seen seeking alms in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Nupur has appeared in shows such as Shaktimaan, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Tantra and many more. She has also been a part of various films including Saawariya, Raja Ji and Sonali Cable.