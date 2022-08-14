.

Aamir Khan joins Har Ghar Tiranga campaign hoists tricolour at his house, watch video

Bollywood star Aamir Khan joined the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on Friday by displaying the tricolour at his Mumbai home. On Saturday, Aamir was spotted standing on his balcony with daughter Ira Khan. A tricolour was also positioned next to the railing. Aamir is one of the celebrities to join the campaign after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13th and 15th to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.