Engineering students develop specialised stick for people with loss of vision Published on: 31 minutes ago

People suffering from complete or partial blindness often face difficulty in determining the direction and avoiding obstacles. Seeing her grandfather with the blurred vision facing the same difficulty, a final year engineering student, Sai Keerthi along with her two friends Jahnavi and Kruthika developed a Blind stick. The stick comes with sensors that produce a beep sound to alert the person of an obstacle which can help decrease the incidence of tripping and falling. It even beeps if the floor is wet and slippery. Keerthi used Arduino-based Embedded System design and ultrasonic sensors to design this stick. Not only this, if the person with the stick falls, it would be easy to relay the location to their contacts. While walking sticks with similar features are available for Rs 5,000 in the market, Keerthi designed this one within Rs 2,000.