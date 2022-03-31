.

Tuskers chase motorists, trample farmer to death Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Chittoor: A group of elephants, which have been stranded on the road for four days, entered the Tirumala Akasa Ganga area on Thursday. They created havoc in an area in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. A farmer named Ellappa, who was sleeping on the fields of Jogivaripalle, was trampled to death by the elephants, which also destroyed crops in the area. They have been roaming on the roads of Papavinasanam. As they tried to attack two-wheelers, traffic in the area was halted for a while.