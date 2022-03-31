.

Musth elephant kills mahout, creates ruckus Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A musth elephant killed his mahout Anil Thakur and created ruckus in the ​​Motihari district of Bihar on Wednesday. After six hours, the elephant was brought under control with the help of police personnel and villagers. The elephant was tied with ropes and chains to bring it down. Earlier, the mahout had come to his house with the elephant but the animal suddenly went out of control and trampled the mahout to death. Panic-stricken locals started making noise after watching the elephant creating a ruckus, due to which the tusker got more furious. People were forced to leave their homes and spend the night outside. Only after the elephant was tied with iron chains and thick ropes did the police and locals heave a sigh of relief.