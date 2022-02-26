.

Elephant chases woman driving four-wheeler at Jim Corbett Park Published on: 3 hours ago

When we go for trekking or long drives in a forest area or animal reserves, sometimes we encounter animals, which cross our path. A similar incident was reported on Friday where a wild elephant came in front of a vehicle in the Bijrani zone of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand. According to forest officials, a wild elephant surfaced in front of a vehicle where a woman was at the driver's seat in the Bijrani of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve. The scared woman had to reverse her vehicle while the elephant chased the four-wheeler for a distance. This terrifying incident was captured on the camera, however, she heaved a sigh of relief when the elephant moved towards the forest area.