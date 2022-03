.

Russia rains missiles on Vinnytsia in Ukraine, destroys airport Published on: 12 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Russian cruise missiles hit Vinnytsia on Sunday, a city far from the frontline, according to Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba. Sharing the video on social media, Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that eight Russian cruise missiles have hit Vinnytsia. He called Putin's act "cowardly" and sought help from foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The Minister also sought air and missile defence, and combat aircraft to stop "Russian terrorism".