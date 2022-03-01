.

Eight buses destroyed in massive Andhra Pradesh fire

Eight private buses were gutted in a huge fire that broke out on Tuesday in Ongole area in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. The buses were parked next to the Ongole Wood Complex. Venkateshwar, the owner of Kaveri Travels, said all vehicles belonged to his travel company. The damage is estimated to be around Rs 8 crore. Compressors and tyres of the buses, all air-conditioned, exploded, terrifying people in the vicinity. Six fire engines were called in from Ongole, Tangutur and Addanki areas to contain the blaze. The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained.