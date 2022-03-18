.

A video is becoming fiercely viral on social media, where a couple is seen fighting with a policeman. In the video, the woman is beating the policeman with slippers and the policeman is beating her husband. The video is said from Lucknow's Charbagh railway station and the policeman thrashed the couple and their child just for carrying a bundle of clothes and also threatened to break the child's hand. After this, the man and his wife wrestled with the policeman. The constable was also abusing a female constable of GRP under the influence of alcohol. At present, the identity of the policeman is being ascertained.