Two arrested for extorting money in Tamil Nadu Published on: 17 minutes ago

Dinesh (38), a relative of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary along with his friend Sukumar, (32) allegedly extorted money from tea and biryani shops in Thiruneermalai late Tuesday. The shop owner lodged a complaint at the Shankar Nagar police station along with CCTV footage. The two were eventually arrested, charged, produced in court, and remanded to custody, according to police.