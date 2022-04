.

Chaitra Navratri: Devotees throng Katyayani Temple in Delhi Published on: 1 hours ago

On the second day of auspicious Chaitra Navratri, devotees thronged Katyayani Temple in the Chhatarpur area of Delhi to offer prayers to Maa Durga on April 03. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Brahmacharini.