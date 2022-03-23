.

Devotees rain flowers in Karnataka's Sharanabasaveshwar Fair Published on: 11 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Sharanabasaveshwar Jatra was celebrated at Kalaburagi in Karnataka with a huge number of devotees from across the country on Tuesday. Devotees also organized flower rain on Sharanabasaveshwar Jatra by using a helicopter. The revered Jatra is celebrated every year to commemorate the 200th death anniversary of saint Sharanabasaveshwar. In the festival, people are enlightened about the ideologies and religious teachings of saint Sharanabasaveshwar who is known for his preachings -Dasoha and Kayaka. The temple is a symbol of communal amity creating permanent bondage between the Hindus and the Muslims. It was also a source of inspiration for freedom fighters during the freedom struggle and also during the historic armed struggle against the oppressive rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad.