Devotees offer Namaz at Jama Masjid on first day of Ramzan Published on: 8 minutes ago

Devotees offered Namaz at Jama Masjid in Delhi on the first day of holy Ramzan on April 03. Ramzan is the most important month for Muslims around the world. People fast from dawn to dusk for the entire month, offer prayers and engage in humanitarian activities.