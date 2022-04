.

Published on: 21 minutes ago

Mariupol, Kharkiv, Irpin (Ukraine): As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 37th day, cities of Ukraine were devastated due to heavy bombardment. Streets and buildings have been destroyed, filled with rubble. Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the heavy bombardment has claimed many lives and compelled people to flee the war-torn country.