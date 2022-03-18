.

Delhi police deploys drones for security on Holi

The New Delhi Central District Police has deployed drones to ensure no riots on the day of Holi. DCP Shweta Chauhan, while speaking to ETV Bharat, told that people have been monitored through two drones since Thursday evening, a day prior to the festival. One of these drones will be monitoring the Jama Masjid area, while the other one will monitor the Ajmeri Gate. "These drones will be equipped with night vision cameras. We have also additionally deployed about 10 ACPs, 45 inspectors, more than 500 jawans from the local police along with paramilitary forces," she said.