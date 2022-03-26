.

Dantewada girl viral video clocks million views and still counting Published on: 55 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Dantewada ( Chattisgarh): 8-year-old Muri Murami, a schoolgirl from Chhattisgarh, is the new internet sensation. After a video of her singing Kahi Pyaar Na Ho Jaye went viral on social media. It has clocked millions of views and still counting. Her schoolteacher recorded the video and shared it on social media. Since then, Muri has gained the spotlight. The girl studies in the first grade while residing in Government Girls Ashram. Both her parents are farmers.