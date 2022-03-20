.

Cyclone Asani to intensify, Coast Guard shepherding fisherman Published on: 17 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Indian Coast Guard Sunday issued weather warnings in view of Cyclone Asani in the Andaman area. Officials of the Coast Guard were seen shepherding the fishermen out at sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea will intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. Coastal areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds. The local administration is making necessary arrangements on a war-footing.