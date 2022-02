.

Crypto not for common man, says former RBI Dy Guv RS Gandhi Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Former Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Rama Subramaniam Gandhi in conversation with N Viswa Prasad, Eenadu, Associate Editor, recently spoke about Cryptocurrency, in the backdrop of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing taxing provisions for Cryptocurrencies during the Union Budget 2022-2023 presentation.