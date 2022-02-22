.

Crowds dangerously close to Akhilesh Yadav's helicopter

As Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav was about to depart in his helicopter after addressing a rally at Bhirpur in Yamunapar's Karchana assembly constituency on Tuesday, his party supporters and the crowd present on the occasion went uncontrollable, broke the barricade and reached dangerously close to the helicopter which is about to fly. Police had to use force to disperse the crowd and keeping them away from the helicopter.