Cricketer Mohammed Shami casts vote, appeals for development in his native place Published on: 30 minutes ago

Amroha: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who lives in Amroha, reached his native village Sahaspur Alinagar on Monday to cast his vote in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and appealed to the people to vote. Talking to the media, he raised the issue of the poor condition of electricity, education, and health in his village while he acknowledged that the condition of roads has improved.