.

Craze for Iguanas is rising among pet lovers in Kerala Published on: 34 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Malappuram: The craze for the Central and South American Iguanas is increasing among pet lovers in Kerala. Suneer, at Karakunnu in Manjeri, has naturally bred an Iguana for the first time. The female Iguana has laid 40 eggs which is a rare feat in Kerala. Iguanas are exotic pets, belonging to the lizard family, having a resemblance to their ancestors, Dinosaurs. They are gentle creatures and eat only leaves and vegetables. Suneer has five Iguanas as pets, rearing for the last two and a half years. Suneer informed that it takes 65 to 90 days for the eggs to hatch on the sandpits. The eggs hatch on their own without any care from the parents, added Suneer. He, however, has shifted these eggs to a specially designed pot for safety. Meanwhile, on average, an adult Iguana costs Rs. 25,000, and small ones are sold from Rs. 9,000 onwards.