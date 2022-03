.

Comedian Suresh Albela leaves audience in splits at Taj Mahotsav Published on: 45 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Popular comedian Suresh Albela tickled the laughing bone of the audience at the Laughter Night of the Taj Mahotsav on Tuesday night. Albela triggered laughs with political satires and puns. But he also said that he does not usually crack jokes on politics and does not support any political party. The audience enjoyed the laugh-riot and the show ended late in the night.