.

CM Channi enjoys Mohammad Sadiq's songs during poll campaign in Bhadaur constituency Published on: 23 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who arrived in the Bhadaur constituency for the election campaign, said that he enjoyed the songs of Congress MP and folk singer Mohammad Sadiq from Faridkot. The video also features Congress leader Deepinder Hooda and leader Darbara Singh Guru, along with Chief Minister Channi. He was telling the Congress leaders that the people of Halqa Bhadaur have a great opportunity as if they vote for the Congress their area will be developed. Channi is exuded confidence he win the seat with a majority of at least 25,000 votes.