.

CISF personnel rescues 8-year-old girl at Metro Station in Delhi Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

New Delhi: An eight-year-old girl got stuck in the railing of the Nirman Vihar metro station while playing, after which the girl, as well as her family members, were scared. After getting information about the incident, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel rescued her. The video of the jawan rescuing the girl went viral on social media.