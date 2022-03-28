.

Street art back to life: 'Chitra Santhe 2022' returns to Bengaluru Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago Koo_Logo Versions

After a gap of two years during which the pandemic marred street art festival, ‘Chitra Santhe 2022’ returned with full glory. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath organised the 19th edition of ‘Chitra Santhe’ in Bengaluru on March 27. The theme of this year's art festival was dedicated to India’s ‘freedom fighters’. Around 1,500 artists from across India participated in the annual art festival. People took part in it with great enthusiasm.