Children play eco-friendly Holi with flower petals in Vadodara Published on: 33 minutes ago

Students of Prince Ashokaraje Gaekwad School in Vadodara, Gujarat celebrated eco-friendly Holi on March 17. One thousand kilos of flower petals were ordered to celebrate the festival of colors in a unique manner. Children splashed flowers, hopped, and danced to celebrate the revered festival.