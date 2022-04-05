.

Jharkhand CM dances during Sarhul festival Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

On the occasion of the Sarhul festival, a group of tribal young men and women perform traditional dances on the streets of Ranchi, Jharkhand. On this occasion, on Monday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended the Sarhul Shobha Yatra organised by the Central Sarna Samiti in Ranchi's tribal area Sirmatoli. A large number of people participated in the Sarhul procession along with the Chief Minister and former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahai who offered prayers in a traditional way and congratulated the people on Sarhul. Dressed in tribal clothes, the Chief Minister posed for photographs with small children. While stating the relevance of Sarhul, the Chief Minister said that it is necessary to preserve nature as tribal communities worship nature. Jharkhand government has decided to renovate the Sirmatoli Sarna site so that the upcoming generations can know about their culture.