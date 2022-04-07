.

Published on: 47 minutes ago

Bilaspur: The daughter of the Deputy Collector along with a film actress beat up a spot boy with slippers in Bilaspur. The boy, a resident of Torwa Lalkhadan, works in films thus on the pretext of getting work in the film, he harassed them on the phone. The spot boy called the actress to molest her and even proposed marriage. Eventually, the girl informed her friend who is the deputy collector's daughter. They called the spot boy near Bilasa Tal on the pretext of meeting him and beat him up. Meanwhile, the video went viral on social media.