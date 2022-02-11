.

Check out 'Eiffel Tower' of Muzaffarpur in Bihar Published on: 30 minutes ago



Muzaffarpur: It is the wish of everyone that they must make a dream home of their own. Though people build houses, only a few attract people's attention for their design in that area. In Muzaffarpur, there is a masterpiece that remains a topic of discussion in the area. This building has been built in a space of only 6 feet wide. Some call it the 'Eiffel Tower of Muzaffarpur, while others brand it 'Wonder House'. Stairs have been made in the front half of this house, while the house is built in the remaining half.