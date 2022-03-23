.

Watch: Two men thrashing old man with shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Chatarpur Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A 65-year-old man is being beaten with shoes by two men in Chatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. In a widely shared video on social media, an elderly man named Nathu Singh was beaten up with shoes in the Laloni of Civil Line police station area of ​​Chhatarpur district. The incident took place on March 21 night, wherein a dispute arose between the elderly and Pehalwan Singh and his son Sawant Singh over parking a car. On the next day, at 9 am while Singh was on his way to work from his house, Pehalwan Singh and his son Sawant Singh stopped him midway and started beating him up with shoes. The elderly suffered serious injuries in the scuffle. An FIR has been registered under the Laloni Civil Line police station against the accused under various sections. Further investigation into the matter is underway.