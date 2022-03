.

Punjab assembly election results: Charanjit Singh Channi, Bhagwant Mann visit Gurdwaras

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann paid obeisance at Gurdwaras on Thursday morning as the counting in the Assembly Elections in Punjab was underway. Channi paid obeisance at Chamkaur Sahib Gurudwara along with his family while Bhagwant Mann visited Gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur. Counting for 117 seats in Punjab is going on with early numbers showing AAP leading in the state.