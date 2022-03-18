.

People throw 'chappals' at others during Holi celebrations in Patna Published on: 1 hours ago

Holi is not just played by colors but with laddus, flowers, lathis, dulhandi, and even mud also, besides all this, Chappalmar Holi is celebrated in Patna where people throw chappals at others and enjoy the festival. Chappalmar Holi is organised at Patna Water Park every year. In the heat of the festival, a few people had a fight where the situation got terrible, the children and women somehow managed to escape safely.