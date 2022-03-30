.

Amid scorching heat. fog engulfs Bihar's Nalanda

Amid scorching heat, Bihar's Nalanda got a wintery feeling this week when they woke up to fog. The mercury crossed 40 degrees in the state yet there was fog in many areas of the Nalanda district. According to the Meteorological Department, the humidity had increased due to the effect of the strong east winds, which turned into fog. This can be seen in many areas adjacent to the banks of the Ganges in the eastern region of the state. However, the Meteorological Department believes that it will not affect the summer weather as the temperature will keep on increasing.