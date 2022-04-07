.

CCTV footage shows a car rolling over 3 to 4 times in Pune

Pune(Maharashtra): A speeding car heading towards Mumbai met with an accident at the Khandala turn on the Pune-Mumbai highway around 8.30 am on Thursday morning. In CCTV footage, it is revealed that the passerby rescued six passengers fortunately everyone was safe. According to Pimpri Chinchwad police, a speeding car met with an accident at Khandala turn. The driver lost control over the car which overturned almost four times resulting in an accident. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The passengers had gone to Akvira Mata temple for Darshan. The accident took place while they were returning to Mumbai.