.

Mars, a cat with Ukrainian and Romanian 'passports', lands in India Published on: 57 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Ghaziabad: Several Indian students who returned from Ukraine have brought their pets along, refusing to leave their cherished companions behind in the tumultuous Russian attack. Among them is Amir, a student at Medical University in Kyiv, who recently returned to India with his cat Mars. The cat has been Aamir's companion for the last three years. Mars holds Ukrainian and Romanian 'pet-passports'. Aamir has travelled with Mars to a lot of places in Ukraine but this is the cat's first international travel.