Burqa clad woman hurls petrol bomb at CRPF camp in Kashmir's Sopore Published on: 29 minutes ago

A woman in a burqa hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF camp in north Kashmir's Sopore town on Tuesday. The attack, which was caught on CCTV camera, shows the woman stopping right next to the CRPF camp. She then searches for something in her bag before taking out an object and throwing it toward the camp. As she runs away from the spot, flashes of fire can be seen in the video. Soon after some men, probably CRPF personnel can be seen trying to douse the fire. The woman according to J&K IGP Vijay Kumar has been identified and will be arrested soon.