Burj Khalifa lights up to illustrate Tamil history on MK Stalin's Dubai visit Published on: 1 hours ago

A video highlighting the antiquity of Tamils was shown at the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, on Saturday. The show took place during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's UAE visit. Stalin, who is in the Emirate to attend the International Expo Exhibition in Dubai, inaugurated the Tamil Nadu stall at the expo.