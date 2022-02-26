.

Published on: 3 hours ago

In a broad daylight robbery, three burglars looted a branch of Bank of Baroda at Bankoda village in Dungarpur of Rajasthan. The robbers fled with Rs 1.18 lakh kept in the bank. The burglars used pistols to scare the employees and the customers present in the bank. In order to divert the attention of people, robbers threw currency notes in the air while escaping on a bike and the crowd started collecting the money. The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the bank. On receiving information, police from Dovda station rushed to the spot and took up investigation.