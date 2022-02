.

BSP supremo Mayawati casts her vote in Lucknow Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP ) supremo Mayawati today cast her vote at a polling booth in Lucknow on Wednesday. The former Chief Minister urged the voters to cast their ballots without fail. She claimed that the BSP will mop up the majority. Our party will form the next government in the state, she said.