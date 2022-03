.

BSP candidate Bhim Rajbhar casts his vote from Mau Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

BSP candidate Bhim Rajbhar has cast his vote from Mau Sadar Assembly. Bahubali Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari who is also the MLA of Mau Sadar Assembly is Bhim's rival and both the candidates are competing against each other. Bhim exuded his confidence in winning the MLA seat this time.