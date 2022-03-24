.

Viral video: Boy disguises as girl to avail free bus service in Delhi Published on: 44 minutes ago

A young man was caught disguising as a girl, to travel by bus for free in the national capital on Wednesday. The video of the man who had worn a scarf and a mask, and was dressed like a girl has gone viral on social media. The conductor suspected the man and ask him to remove his face mask. The young man kept apologizing throughout the video however the conductor made him remove his scarf and mask.