Blackbuck included in endangered species list as number declines Published on: 59 minutes ago

Owing to its less population, Blackbuck also known as Indian antelope, has been included in the rare species of the Panna National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The step was taken after about half a dozen Blackbucks were spotted by the park management in the pictures taken by the drone cameras. The Blackbuck has associations with the Indian culture and is the national animal of Punjab, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh. Blackbuck numbers have declined sharply due to excessive hunting, deforestation and habitat degradation. Some Blackbucks were killed illegally, especially where the species is sympatric with nilgai.