.

BJP leaders have a lighter moment celebrating Holi Published on: 25 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

From national president to Union MInisters and Chief Ministers, BJP leaders were seen in a festive mood during Holi on Friday. While Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur was seen dancing with party workers in Shimla, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan was celebrating Holi in Bhopal. BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were celebrating Holi in New Delhi.