.

BJD councillor fires celebratory gunshots, video goes viral Published on: 22 minutes ago

Subarnapur (Odisha): A video clip of a BJD councillor of Subarnapur Municipality firing celebratory shots in the air after winning from Ward 9 has gone viral on social media. Senior BJD leader Kairu Swain is seen firing shots in the air from a gun during a victory procession taken out by his supporters after he was declared elected as a councillor from Ward 9 of Subarnapur Municipality. Reports said that Swain has been detained by Subarnapur police. While police have seized the firearm, a case has been filed against him and his relative, reports added.